Homicide suspect hospitalized with self-inflicted gun wound after overnight standoff in San Jose, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Standoff underway with shooting suspect in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A suspect is in custody Thursday morning after barricading himself inside a home in San Jose following a fatal shooting Wednesday, police said.

Officers had responded at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of North Fourth Street, where a man had life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital and is San Jose's 12th homicide victim in 2021, police said Thursday.

Officers located the suspect, who barricaded himself inside a residence. A standoff ensued overnight and into Thursday morning, with police evacuating surrounding homes.

Shortly after 8:45 a.m. Thursday, San Jose police wrote on Twitter that the suspect had been taken into custody and had a self-inflicted gunshot wound that is life-threatening.

No other details about the suspect or victim were immediately available from police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesjpdbarricadeshootingstandoff
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News