Fans celebrate women in sports with half-time performance during San Jose State University basketball game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A half-time show Monday night during a San Jose State University women's basketball game hit all the right notes with fans -- and that's because they were an active part of it.
Fans took part in the Wall of Song project.
It's a crowd flash sing-along created in part by an art lecturer at the school.
"There's real power in our singing and using our voices and so we wanted to harness peoples' voices together in honor of women's athletics and national girls and women in sports day," said artist and lecturer Mel Day.
The voices included the San Jose State marching band, choir and athletes.
People at home can add their voices by going to wallofsongproject.com
