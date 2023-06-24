  • Watch Now

4-alarm fire heavily damages homes in San Jose; nearly 40 residents displaced, officials say

Saturday, June 24, 2023 6:40AM
A four-alarm residential fire has done significant damage to some townhomes in San Jose Friday night, fire officials said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-alarm residential fire has done significant damage to townhomes in San Jose Friday night, fire officials said.

The complex is on Luz Avenue and the San Jose Fire Department has told ABC7 News that reports of this being an arson are under investigation.

Firefighters say five homes were heavily damaged, and up to 40 people will need a place to stay.

No one was hurt, but some residents have reported missing pets.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

