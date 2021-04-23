Highway 101 reopened in San Jose after big rig crash cleared

Step 2......lanes should be opening shortly pic.twitter.com/oDAOJj30wL — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) April 23, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- All southbound lanes of Hwy 101 in San Jose have reopened after a big rig overturned and blocked lanes for hours Friday morning. The connector ramp to southbound I-880 remains closed.The crash was reported after 7:45 a.m. and caused the CHP to divert traffic off southbound Highway 101 to Highway 880.Around 9 a.m., the California Highway Patrol started righting the big rig, moving it to the shoulder and allowing traffic to get moving again. All lanes of Highway 101 were fully reopened around 10:40 a.m.A Sig Alert was issued for the area, meaning traffic was being significantly disrupted, but has since been lifted.