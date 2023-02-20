Video shows bat-wielding auto shop employee attacking, threatening San Jose street vendor

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to watch for some viewers.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who works at a San Jose auto shop has been arrested for harassing and threatening a street vendor set up outside the business on Saturday morning.

A video taken by the victim, Carlos Sanchez, and shared on TikTok shows the employee of Intex Auto Parts carrying a bat while demanding Sanchez leave the area.

"Get out of here," the man wearing an "Intex Auto Parts" sweatshirt tells Sanchez repeatedly while swinging the bat. "This is illegal...you are criminal."

The man proceeded to knock over the street vendors' cooler and other products. At one point he threatened to use lighter fluid.

"Bring it," he says, arguing that they are on his property.

Sanchez and another unidentified man are heard on the video repeatedly telling the man to calm down.

"Take it easy...take it easy," Sanchez says. "This is a public area, my friend."

The auto parts employee, however, continues to lash out at Sanchez. He's seen getting inside Sanchez's car and damaging it with the bat. He then appears to make physical contact with Sanchez.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers responded to the incident. The employee was taken into custody and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

"The suspect also tried to move the victim's vehicle by force, which led to an attempted carjacking charge as well," the police tweeted.

They said the 43-year-old man is currently booked into jail.

Sanchez's friend, Erik Lopez, shared the video on TikTok.

Lopez told ABC7 News that he and Sanchez both sell chicken and BBQ ribs every Saturday and Sunday at different locations around San Jose.

As the video has been shared online, several poeple have flooded Intex Auto Parts shop's Yelp page with negative reviews.

