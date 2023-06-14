A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a San Leandro shooting Tuesday night, police say.

Teen killed, another injured in San Leandro shooting, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a San Leandro shooting Tuesday night, police say.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the St. Moritz Gardens Apartments in the 14700 block of Washington Avenue.

Police say both teens found shot at the scene were taken to the hospital, where one died and the other is in stable condition.

They are working on a motive for the shooting, and are also searching for at least one suspect.

Witnesses are asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8.

