Cyclist dies following crash in San Mateo Co., CHP says

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A cyclist has died following a crash in the Redwood City area between near the Redwood City and Woodside border on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol.

The crash between a car and the cyclist was reported around 5 p.m. when the CHP responded to the accident on Cañada Road near Filoli Garden.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Authorities say the sedan was driving in the northbound direction on Cañada Road and crashed with the cyclist who was also traveling northbound on Cañada Road.

MORE: World champion cyclist fatally struck by car while riding bike in San Francisco's Presidio

The CHP says the cyclist, a 37-year-old man from South San Francisco, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

The CHP says it's unknown what caused the two vehicles to crash.

The driver, from Redwood City, and the passenger were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Redwood City Area Office at 650-779-2700 with any information regarding this crash.