1 dead, another seriously hurt in head-on collision on Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

This Friday, April 8, 2022 image shows the scene of a deadly head-on collision in San Mateo County, Calif. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead after a head-on freeway collision in San Mateo County, authorities said Friday evening.

It happened on eastbound Highway 92 at Canada Road near the Interstate 280 interchange.

Another person was taken to Stanford Medical Center with critical injuries.

California Highway Patrol and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are on scene.

CHP estimates Highway 92 will be closed in both directions for about two hours. The public is asked to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Further information is not available at this time.

