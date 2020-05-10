Restaurants after coronavirus: San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area starts to loosen its shelter-in-place order, guidelines for restaurants are still being developed to make dining out safe.ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with San Mateo Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez and Akash Kapoor, owner of "Curry Up Now" to explore creative ways to properly practice social distancing at eateries.One idea is to close less-trafficked streets to let restaurants serve customers in the road.Watch the full interview for the conversation.