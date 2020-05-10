Coronavirus California

Restaurants after coronavirus: San Mateo deputy mayor considers closing streets for outdoor dining

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area starts to loosen its shelter-in-place order, guidelines for restaurants are still being developed to make dining out safe.

ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with San Mateo Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez and Akash Kapoor, owner of "Curry Up Now" to explore creative ways to properly practice social distancing at eateries.

One idea is to close less-trafficked streets to let restaurants serve customers in the road.

Watch the full interview for the conversation.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan mateosafetysocial distancingcoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusshelter in placerestaurantsrestaurantfood safetycovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
See's Candies donates chocolate to front-line workers battling COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area wineries will look very different after pandemic, expert says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Can't see mom on Mother's Day? Send her an e-card
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Celebrating Mother's Day during a pandemic
See's Candies donates chocolate to front-line workers battling COVID-19
Bay Area wineries will look very different after pandemic, expert says
University's graduation hacked with racist images
Bay Area doctor documents full flight from NYC to SF amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Obama calls Trump's pandemic response 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Lake Merritt road may close to prevent crowds, Oakland officer says
COVID-19: SoCal nurse shares warning after father-in-law's death
New coronavirus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare
More TOP STORIES News