2 killed, 1 critically injured in San Pablo head-on crash, police say

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead and a third person is in critical condition after a head-on crash in San Pablo overnight, police say.

San Pablo police say a man and a woman were driving west on El Portal Drive when they ended up in the eastbound lanes and then crashed into a car before 1 a.m.

The man died on scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she also died.

The other driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

El Portal Drive near Glenlock Street is closed while officers investigate.

