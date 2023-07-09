Two people were sent to the hospital after a plane crashed at Smith Ranch Airport in San Rafael Saturday night.

1 killed, 1 injured following plane crash in San Rafael, authorities say

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and another is injured following a plane crash in San Rafael Saturday night.

The plane crashed at Smith Ranch Airport just after 11 p.m.

Fire authorities said the two victims had to be pulled out of the plane after it went down in a marsh at the end of a runway.

Upon initial investigation, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning, one person passed away, while another is listed in critical condition.

As the plane was going down, it struck electrical lines, leading to power outages in the area.

PG &E crews spent the night working to restore power.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said the two passengers were on a flight from Minden, Nevada to San Rafael.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said its Coroner's Division will work with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the cause of the crash.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death for the decedent, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can contact the Investigations Division at (415) 479-2311

