San Rafael police on lookout for burglary suspect shot at by homeowner

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Rafael are searching for a home burglary suspect who was shot at by a homeowner during a possible break-in.It happened Friday morning in the Peacock Gap neighborhood."It's interesting, the neighbor was armed and took defensive action," said neighbor Richard Stone.Some are praising the actions of the San Rafael homeowner on San Marino Drive who called 911 to report a suspected burglar was trying to break in."As we were responding to the call, we received additional information that homeowner had opened fire," said San Rafael Police Sargent Raul Aguilar.Police say the homeowner told them he'd fired at a man who'd broken a window at the rear of his house.The suspect, described as a 'stocky' man in his 50's took off, possibly driving a silver station wagon. It's unknown if he was shot."We did not see anything to tell us suspect was injured," Aguilar added.Some neighbors were searching their garages for anything out of place while others worried about the possibility of more break-ins."It definitely makes me nervous," said Kenny Stone.Police say they've seen a rash of home burglaries recently.Police say a group of men were captured on security camera recently, are wanted for a home burglary in Novato. Authorities believe the same group broke into a house a short time later in Marinwood.San Rafael Police can't say if that crew is connected to the attempted break-in in San Marino Dr.Neighbors are on alert."Being in a cul-de-sac, we know all the neighbors, we watch out for each other," said Richard Stone.The homeowner who police say fired at the suspect is not expected to face weapons charges. He declined to speak with ABC7 News.