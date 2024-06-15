Felipe Fire burning in San Jose is 18 acres, 80% contained, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Firefighters from CAL FIRE and the San Jose Fire Department were battling a wildfire in Santa Clara County west of Henry W. Coe State Park that had grown to 18 acres as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

CAL FIRE said it is now 80% contained.

Forward progress was stopped as of about 10 a.m.

This is an image of the Felipe Fire burning in San Jose, Calif. on Saturday, June 15, 2024 San Jose Fire Department

The fire was first reported by the San Jose Fire Department at 8:24 a.m., according to a post on X that said that firefighters had been deployed to the area of Meadowlands Lane and Wild Meadow Way.

CAL FIRE said in an X post that its Santa Clara Unit was fighting the fire in a unified command with SJFD and said its crews were responding to the area of San Felipe Road and Las Animas Road, which is in an unincorporated area southeast of the city of San Jose. The department's post referred to the fire as the Felipe Fire.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

No structures had been burned and no injuries were reported as of the San Jose Fire Department's last update.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report