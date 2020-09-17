Woman injured after SMART train hits car in San Rafael, police say

A bus bridge is shuttling passengers between San Rafael, Marin Civic Center, and Novato Hamilton. https://t.co/vnoVzgQNu4 — SMART Train (@smarttrain) September 17, 2020

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in Marin County Thursday afternoon after her car was hit by a SMART train and pushed about 100 feet, authorities said.Sky7 was over the scene at San Pedro and Los Ranchitos roads in San Rafael just before 4 p.m.Police say the woman was the only person in the car. They haven't released details on how badly she was hurt.All SMART trains are currently delayed. Bus service will be provided to passengers traveling between San Rafael, Marin Civic Center and Novato Hamilton.