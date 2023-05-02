20 pounds of rotten fruit found in suspicious package prompts evacuations in San Rafael: Police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspicious package delivered to an office complex in San Rafael that prompted evacuations Tuesday morning turned out to be a box of rotting fruit, police said.

San Rafael police and fire departments responded to the office complex near Smith Ranch Road in San Rafael Tuesday morning after reports of a suspicious package that was delivered having a "methane/rotten egg smell."

The building was evacuated just after 10 a.m.

Upon inspection of the package, UC Berkeley Bomb Squad officers found the box contained close to 20 pounds of rotting fruit.

The building has since been reopened and police say there is no longer a safety concern.