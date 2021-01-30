Santa Clara Co. hits 100,000+ COVID-19 cases; ramps up vaccination sites despite limited supply

"It's really hard to see that whole pandemic and the whole situation," said Noushin Zojaji, a San Jose senior who stopped by the county fairgrounds Friday morning to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I was scared and really anxious, but after I got it, it was really good. No pain, and I hope the result is going to be good."
RELATED: South Bay hospital under fire for vaccinating teachers ahead of others on priority list
Despite limited supplies, the county is administering more than 6,000 vaccines a day and has the ability to double that amount if it is able to secure more doses.
San Jose caregiver, Faith Miranda, also visited the fairgrounds for the vaccine, with the safety of her mother on her mind.
"I haven't seen her for a good six months," said Miranda. "She actually lives in a senior home and it's tough."
County officials are also partnering with community-based organizations and clinics to deliver information, testing, and vaccines into the hardest-hit communities, including East San Jose, where five zip codes account for more than 30% of the county's cases. This week, Gardner Health Services opened the first drop-in vaccination site for healthcare workers and those over the age of 65 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza.
VIDEO: Eager diners hit San Jose outdoor restaurants as CA lifts lockdown
"Our system and our county as a whole, we stand strong with an infrastructure that is ready to further expand our capacity," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's Associate Chief Medical Officer.
The county says although the road ahead will be challenging, it's important to note how our collective sacrifices have led to this moment and impacted the projector of the pandemic locally.
"We were the first county to really have a shelter-in-place stay-at-home order, most likely prevented a lot more deaths, and a lot more hospitalizations in this community," said Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib.
RELATED: Pastor at San Jose church avoids jail time for holding in-person services
As the pandemic rages on, healthcare workers across the county have encountered limited resources and been forced to alter the way they treat their patients. Despite this, they continue to stay focused on serving the public as best they can.
"Even if you've been one of the lucky folks who have been able to get two vaccines, that still doesn't make you completely immune and you still can pass it on to others, so I ask that people are still cognizant of that," said Dr. Andra Blomkalns, professor and chair of the emergency department at Stanford Hospital.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic