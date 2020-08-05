Suspect barricaded in Santa Clara County Jail parking lot after firing shots, deputies say

The suspect is by himself and the jail has been placed on lockdown. Tactical and negotiation teams are at the scene.
There are no reports of injuries.
We have the following intersections and roads blocked off surrounding the Main Jail. Please find alternate routes and expect traffic delays in the area.— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 5, 2020
Hedding St. @ San Pedro St.
Hedding St. @ Guadalupe Pkwy
Guadalupe Pkwy @ West Mission St.
San Pedro St. @ West Mission St. pic.twitter.com/AeZL8TaNkQ
Update: One male suspect is inside of the basement parking lot of the jail by himself. There no known injuries at this time. The jail has been placed on lockdown and we have tactical and negotiation teams on scene.— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 5, 2020
The Sheriff’s Office is working an active situation at the lower level of the Main Jail in San Jose involving an arrestee with a gun. Shots have been fired by the suspect and numerous deputies and officers are on scene. Please avoid the area. More info to follow.— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) August 5, 2020