Suspect barricaded in Santa Clara County Jail parking lot after firing shots, deputies say

Tactical team responds to barricade situation in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect who fired shots is now barricaded in the basement parking lot of the Santa Clara County Jail, deputies say.

The suspect is by himself and the jail has been placed on lockdown. Tactical and negotiation teams are at the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.




