No April Fools' Day joke, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is set to reopen its rides

By
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk prepares to reopen rides

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a big week for Santa Cruz County, as it moves into the less-restrictive orange tier and as the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk braces for a major reopening.

There is no doubt, this won't be your typical spring break celebration on the boardwalk, but come Thursday, those visiting the major seaside amusement park can finally catch a break.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be opening the rides on April 1st," Boardwalk spokesman, Kris Reyes said. "And no, it is not an April Fools' joke."

Reyes told ABC7 News, eight to 12 rides will open daily, through the 11th. Followed by a weekend-only basis for the rest of April.

Park capacity will be reduced to 25-percent of normal. Once capacity is reached, guests with ride reservations will be given priority entry.

"At times, we may have to close the boardwalk temporarily while the numbers thin out a little bit," Reyes added.

He explained that as an open-gate park, the Boardwalk is without traditional turnstiles.

"So, we don't share our capacity numbers the way some parks do," Reyes continued. "We have provided that information to the state in our reopening discussions."

Santa Clara, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are in the orange tier. But just because something is allowed, is it safe? We asked three California doctors if they'd do some of the newly allowed activities.



We visited on Wednesday and met many strolling along in the warm California sun, seemingly caught off-guard by the lasting impacts of COVID-19.

"It's kind of sad because, you know, nothing's open," Oregon resident Virgle Osborne told ABC7 News. "And there's a few things here and there open, but it's a completely different experience than what I'm used to seeing."

Osborne previously lived in the area and frequented the Boardwalk.

Carson Cummings was with his family, celebrating his 12th birthday on the Boardwalk. Besides not being able to ride the Giant Dipper, he pointed to other major changes to the park as a result of the pandemic.

"Just the rides all being closed and wearing masks and stuff," he said.

Of course, masks remain mandatory. Reyes explained attractions will occasionally close for cleaning and sanitizing. He added, "Spreading people out, getting that social distancing is really important to keeping people safe."

Reyes described the Boardwalk's reopening as "very gradual and measured."

He's encouraging people to make reservations ahead of time.

"If they have an existing season pass, they can make a reservation online. They can make a reservation when they purchase a ride wristband as well. That'll guarantee them access to rides on the day they want to visit," Reyes elaborated. "So that's a really important way to ensure that people can have access to the rides, have a great time, and still allow us to comply with our 25% capacity limitations."

Under the Orange Tier, state guidelines limit visitation to California residents only.

Nathan Khalili and his friends traveled from San Jose. On Wednesday, he told ABC7 News, "It is nice to be able to step out of the house, but it's a little bit sad because, you know, we can't interact people the same way."

The days of crowded lines and uncovered screams on the ever-popular Giant Dipper are a thing of the past. However, Reyes wants to make it clear, screaming is not being prohibited.

"I can tell you definitively, there is no prohibition on screaming on an amusement park ride," he shared. "So long as a person is properly masked and well-spaced, and having a safe time."

Osborne added, "I think people are just ready to get out. So, they're gonna have a good time. It's not gonna matter."

Reyes said the Boardwalk has been shut down since March of last year. "We voluntarily shut down before amusement parks were required to do so. This certainly has been the longest extended closure of boardwalk rides and attractions in our 114 year history," he shared.

He said the Boardwalk stayed closed the October following the deadly 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake for repairs.

For more details about the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk's reopening guidelines, click here.


