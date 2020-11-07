Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to reopen rides this weekend, 1st amusement park in California

"We're ready to move and change our operations as needed," said boardwalk spokesperson Kris Reyes. "I think the name of the game in this time is to be as nimble and flexible as possible."
RELATED: Disneyland reopening: Theme park fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines'
Admission to the dedicated ride area will cost $25 per person and provides access to a two-hour reservation window, which caps at 300 people per session. For now, only Santa Cruz County residents can go on the rides, but if you live beyond the county's borders, you're not totally out of luck.
"We'll have food, we'll have retail, we'll have games, we'll also have our mini golf open and available to guests (and) the Boardwalk Bowl," said Reyes.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
The reopening of the state's oldest amusement park was made possible after the county moved into the orange tier of California's blueprint for a safer economy. Rides can continue to operate as long as they don't go back into the red.
"There's less crowds and I get to really see it, and take some good pictures, and that's going to be my memory," said Sarah Macalister, who was visiting the boardwalk Friday afternoon from Rogue River, Oregon.
RELATED: California issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums after monthslong closures
Visitors say they're glad to take in some of the beach boardwalk experience regardless of the activities that are available.
"I'm here with my kids, you know, having a great time in Santa Cruz on vacation and so it doesn't get more positive than that for me," said Reno resident Aaron Flynn.
Rides will operate on weekends. All guests who enter the dedicated ride area will have their temperature checked and also undergo a COVID-19 health screening.
Reservations can be made here.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
VIDEO: Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic