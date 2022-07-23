Resolution announced for Bay Area high schoolers stuck in Prague after airline meltdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Saratoga High School orchestra students, teachers and parents stranded in Prague, Czech Republic due to canceled flights will return home on Monday, Rep. Anna Eshoo's office said in a statement Saturday.Working with the state, Fly My Group, World Project, Lufthansa's leadership including the COO and alliance partners including United Airlines, the group of 114 will fly aboard a chartered Lufthansa flight on July 25, the office said.For a group of Saratoga High School students, their two week orchestra tour around Central Europe has come to a less than desirable end.Since early Thursday morning, the group has been stranded in the city of Prague after their flights home were canceled by German airline, Lufthansa."You can't make this stuff up," said one of the band's directors, Michael Boitz.The group was meant to fly from Prague to Frankfurt and then ultimately back home to SFO - their school had even decorated for their return.But after the first leg of their journey was canceled unexpectedly, the group has spent the last two days trying to find other ways to make it back, but with no luck."One gentleman said, I can get all of you home in September. Get you all on a flight in September," Boitz said.Saratoga High School officials have reached out to everyone from local congress people to Lufthansa staff around the world trying to get their people home.On Friday night, a potential breakthrough coming through when the tour company that helped put on the trip spoke with Lufthansa representatives, who said they would make sure the students get back home as soon as possible.The tour company says they're asking the airline to provide one of two options: either charter a flight to take all 120 people back to the Bay Area, or finance new tickets to be purchased on other airlines.It's a possible welcome relief for the students, many of whom say they're missing out on plans they had made weeks ago."We are missing, or we're going to miss a Scout trip theoretically to the Minnesota boundary waters," said student Emily Bofelli.