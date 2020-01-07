building a better bay area

State Senator Scott Wiener tries to save housing bill with local control change

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- State Senator Scott Wiener is making another push for his bill aimed at building more apartments and condos in areas known for single family housing.

The new version of SB50 will allow local leaders more flexibility and time to propose plans that would cater to local needs. Two previous versions of the bill did not include any concessions for local leaders, which caused a lot of pushback.

However, if a local plan isn't approved by the state, Wiener says cities could be forced to comply with state mandates, which require fewer parking spaces and taller buildings.

RELATED: Peninsula cities meet in rare joint study session to discuss California's housing crisis

Residents who spoke with ABC7 say that just isn't going to work. "I think it depends on a local's decision because situation's are different in various places," said Alamo resident Mark Rudy. "So I think the state should not interfere with that."

Weiner says the housing issue needs a regional solution, he wants to see more housing built closer to jobs and public transportation.

Wiener announced amendments to the bill at a rally in Oakland this morning. Protesters interrupted the rally with loud chants.



See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesan franciscolafayetteorindaoaklandbuilding a better bay arearental propertycalifornia legislationhousinghousing marketaffordable housingbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News