Experts discuss impact of COVID-19 on future of elementary schools, distance learning

Watch as experts discuss the impact of COVID-19 on elementary schools, distance learning and what's being done to make it work during the pandemic.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school this year, no matter the age, will look very different.

ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, multiple experts sat down with ABC7's Lyanne Melendez to explain how things have changed in elementary schools and what's being done to make sure distance learning can be successful at this level.

They described the changes that have been implemented to make sure virtual learning is just as successful as in-person learning.

