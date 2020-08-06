building a better bay area

Experts discuss keeping grades 6-12 students motivated while distance learning

Watch as experts discuss how schools and parents can keep high school, middle school students motivated while distance learning during COVID-19
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school this year, no matter the age, will look very different.

ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, multiple experts sat down with ABC7's Lyanne Melendez to give some insight on how to keep high school and middle school students motivated while distance learning.

Some of the advice included helpful tips on how to help your child when they feel lonely, anxious or depressed during this unprecedented time. One expert said to create a safe learning space for your child that is inviting.

Watch their full conversation in the video player above.

Go here for a look at more learning resources.
