Experts discuss if college is worth it this year, what it will look like

Watch as experts discuss if it's worth it to go to college during COVID-19 and what to expect if you do.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school this year, no matter the age, will look very different.

ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, multiple experts sat down with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Lyanne Melendez to answer the question is it worth it for kids to go to college this year?

Some explained although it may be drastically different, universities are adapting and hoping to give students an experience that's just a memorable.

Watch their full conversation in the video player above.

