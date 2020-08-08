building a better bay area

Experts discuss how teachers, parents can help each other during distance learning

Watch as experts discuss what parents and students should expect from distance learning this year and what teachers are doing to make it the best experience for both.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school this year, no matter the age, will look very different.

ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School

On Thursday, multiple experts sat down with ABC7's Ama Daetz and Lyanne Melendez to discus what this upcoming year will look like for teachers and students.

They discussed what teachers are doing to make sure their students still benefit from distance learning and how parents can help.

Watch their full conversation in the video player above.

Go here for a look at more learning resources.
