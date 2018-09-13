At one point officers can be seen restraining someone during a confrontation. There is no word on what sparked the scuffle. Moments later a man in a yellow shirt was escorted away from the crowd by officers.
VIDEO: Man escorted away from protest outside climate summit in SF
The protest is happening as delegates to the historic gathering are expected to take action to reduce carbon emissions.
Protesters are calling on Governor Brown for more ambitious regulations. They're demanding an end to oil drilling and gas production in California.
ABC7 News crews on the ground say traffic is being diverted Hawthorne because of the protest.
The demonstration is also causing other traffic delays and Muni reroutes, so be aware of if you're headed that way.
Protestors at 3rd and Howard in San Francisco, calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to do more for the environment. pic.twitter.com/CJL9upsuVd— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 13, 2018
Chanting happening right now in the middle of 3rd & Howard in San Francisco at Gov. Jerry Brown’s global climate action summit. pic.twitter.com/RHR2hbAKor— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 13, 2018
Peaceful protest at 3rd and Howard, letting Gov. Jerry Brown know they don’t think he is doing enough to protect the environment. pic.twitter.com/M3gU8uM2Ct— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 13, 2018
Vehicles on Howard headed toward 3rd are being diverted at Hawthorne because of protest, global climate action summit. pic.twitter.com/0MkF68dF27— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 13, 2018
Protestors at 3rd & Howard in San Francisco. They are demonstrating in front of Gov. Jerry Brown’s global climate action summit. Intersection Is shut down. pic.twitter.com/suBRmEzCfW— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 13, 2018