Mysterious light seen in the sky above California

I saw it too...Right behind Mt. Tam.. pic.twitter.com/qMgd5dvQnx — TWilson (@DaysleaperTommy) December 20, 2018

Anyone else see this interesting cloud feature? We saw it here at the office. #cawx pic.twitter.com/nc8xdZ5jj4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 20, 2018

Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over the Bay Area.Sky7 was flying above San Francisco about 30 minutes ago when we saw this bright light.It's not clear what it is, however, a NASA Soyuz crew ship is riding back to earth this evening.The light was seen as far as Santa Cruz.There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday evening at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company says that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed and did not happen.We're trying to find out what was in the sky and when we do, we'll let you know.Many people on social media posted photos of the unidentified light: