NASA lander insight expected to touch down on Mars next week

NASA's lander called Insight is in its final countdown to land on Mars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA's lander called Insight is in its final countdown to land on Mars.

The lander is expected to arrive on the Red Planet on Monday following a six-month journey. This will be the agency's ninth attempt at landing a spacecraft on Mars.

Insight will be the first spacecraft launched from the West Coast to land on another planet. It took off from Vandenberg.

Overall, only about 40 percent of all Mars missions by the U-S, Russia and others have succeeded.
