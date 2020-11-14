Sea lion named 'Mini' rescued from car dealership parking lot in Corte Madera

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) -- A sea lion is recuperating after doing a bit of car shopping in Marin County.The sea lion was found in the parking lot of a car dealership in Corte Madera earlier this month.It's name is "Mini," after the dealership.According to the Marine Mammal Center, the sea lion is in excellent condition and only has a little arthritis in its right rear flipper.Mini will be released back into the ocean at a later date, after veterinarians at the center give the animal a clean bill of health.