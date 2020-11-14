Sea lion named 'Mini' rescued from car dealership parking lot in Corte Madera

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) -- A sea lion is recuperating after doing a bit of car shopping in Marin County.
The sea lion was found in the parking lot of a car dealership in Corte Madera earlier this month.
It's name is "Mini," after the dealership.
According to the Marine Mammal Center, the sea lion is in excellent condition and only has a little arthritis in its right rear flipper.
Mini will be released back into the ocean at a later date, after veterinarians at the center give the animal a clean bill of health.
