Sea lion named 'Mini' rescued from car dealership parking lot in Corte Madera

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) -- A sea lion is recuperating after doing a bit of car shopping in Marin County.

The sea lion was found in the parking lot of a car dealership in Corte Madera earlier this month.

It's name is "Mini," after the dealership.

RELATED: Baby seal 'Santos' recovering after being rescued from Redwood City parking garage

According to the Marine Mammal Center, the sea lion is in excellent condition and only has a little arthritis in its right rear flipper.

Mini will be released back into the ocean at a later date, after veterinarians at the center give the animal a clean bill of health.
