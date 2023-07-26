For weeks a surfboard-biting sea otter has avoided capture, but that spotlight is also creating dangerous conditions for the other nearby otters.

As concerns of sea otter harassment in Santa Cruz grow, officials point to proper etiquette

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- For weeks a surfboard-biting sea otter has avoided capture, but as "Sea Otter 841" attracts worldwide attention, that spotlight is also creating dangerous conditions for the other nearby otters.

Both federal and state Fish and Wildlife officials say she's aggressively approached people and has bitten surfboards.

From the start, photographer Mark Woodward, known on social media under the "NativeSantaCruz" handle, has been following those attempts to capture 841.

"I think once that happens, people will back off and it won't become be such a big story anymore," he said.

But as 841's celebrity has grown, Woodward says he's noticed a problematic trend.

"Over the past week, there's been a number of kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders moving real close to the otters whether it's 841 or any other otter," he said. "People get within a couple of feet of them and cause them to dive away or swim away, which expends a lot of energy."

Woodward captured multiple images of different people doing what he described.

He said one recent July weekend that drove people from hotter areas of the state to Santa Cruz brought especially large crowds.

"It was probably the most crowded I've seen West Cliff Drive and it was mainly people looking specifically for the otter," Woodward said. "While most of them do stay on shore, it just takes one or two and a kayak to chase after them to really disturb the whole ecosystem."

Local experts agree.

Dan Haifley is a board member of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

He says harassing the sea otters can have big impacts.

"They're sensitive and if you start to move towards them, they're going to flee," Haifley said. "This takes a lot of energy. That's energy they could use collecting food or taking care of their young."

Still Haifley says you can safely enjoy and observe the otters from afar if you follow some key rules.

"Don't startle them, don't move towards them, and try to stay away about 10 boat lengths," he said. "If you're in the water, you can observe sea otters but do it from a safe distance."

Woodward says he has no problem using his camera and large social media platform to single out those who choose to break those rules.

"We will out you to the public and put you on social media," he said. "We will probably be reporting you to Fish and Wildlife."

