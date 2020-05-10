Coronavirus

Bay Area-based See's Candies donates thousands of boxes of candy to front-line workers

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- See's Candies, the iconic candy company based in South San Francisco, is reeling from the coronavirus shelter-in-place order like so many other businesses.

With hundreds of thousands of boxes of candy that it can't sell, CEO Pat Egan made the decision to donate all of it to hundreds of hospitals, police and fire departments and charitable organizations all across the west.

He met with ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley in Walnut Creek when See's showed-up with a truck full of candy to donate to the hospital staff.

