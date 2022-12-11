  • Watch Now

8 big rigs caught fire in Oakland, firefighters say

Bay City News
Sunday, December 11, 2022 6:36PM
8 big rigs caught fire in Oakland, firefighters say
The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning.

A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.

Fire officials said no trailers were involved, no injuries were reported and the fire's origins are under investigation.

