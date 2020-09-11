LIVE: SFFD holds September 11 remembrance ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters will hold their annual remembrance of the victims lost in the September 11 attacks, but there will be changes because of COVID-19 and poor air quality.The ceremony is usually held outside. They have decided they can't do that because of the smoke in the air; they are moving the ceremony indoors. They can't invite the public in because of COVID-19. Firefighters will show it live on their Facebook page so the public can watch it and somewhat be a part of it.They will still ring the bell at 6:59 a.m. the time the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. They will have a moment of silence and will read the names of the 343 firefighters who died.The San Francisco Fire Department has done this every year since the attacks happened in 2001 - vowing to never forget.