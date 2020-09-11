Society

LIVE: SFFD holds September 11 remembrance ceremony

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco firefighters will hold their annual remembrance of the victims lost in the September 11 attacks, but there will be changes because of COVID-19 and poor air quality.

The ceremony is usually held outside. They have decided they can't do that because of the smoke in the air; they are moving the ceremony indoors. They can't invite the public in because of COVID-19. Firefighters will show it live on their Facebook page so the public can watch it and somewhat be a part of it.

RELATED: US remembers September 11 as coronavirus pandemic changes tribute traditions

They will still ring the bell at 6:59 a.m. the time the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed. They will have a moment of silence and will read the names of the 343 firefighters who died.

The San Francisco Fire Department has done this every year since the attacks happened in 2001 - vowing to never forget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosffdworld trade centerseptember 11warterrorismfirefighter killedseptember 11thfirefightersiraq warcovid 19 outbreakmemorialcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area marks somber anniversary of 9/11 attacks
PHOTOS: Pictures from September 11 Museum dedication
PHOTOS: The 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wildfire smoke: Bay Area sees historic string of Spare the Air days
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
LIVE: Trump commemorates 9/11's 19th anniversary in PA
Beloved summer camp burns in Butte Co. wildfire
Climate change advocates use orange sky photos to power message
SF indoor salons, gyms, hotels can reopen Monday, mayor says
Traffic gets closer to pre-COVID-19 levels, peak periods shifting
Show More
Poor air quality increases health risks
Health secretary explains when we could see COVID-19 vaccine
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
More TOP STORIES News