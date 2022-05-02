sleep

7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults, research suggests

The team found that people who slept for longer or shorter durations had poorer cognitive performance and mental health.
EMBED <>More Videos

Study finds 7 hours of sleep is ideal for middle-aged and older adults

Seven hours of consistent sleep is ideal for people in their middle age and upward, research from the University of Cambridge suggests.

Scientists examined data from nearly 500,000 adults between the ages of 38 and 73 for the study.

The team found that seven hours per night was the optimal amount for cognitive performance and mental health. It also helps keep the brain healthy by removing waste products, according to the study.

Researches say that lack of sleep may also hamper the brain's ability to rid itself of toxins.

People who experience anxiety and depression slept for longer or shorter durations, according to researchers.

Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge is one of the study's authors, and says that getting a good night's sleep is not only important at any age, but particularly important as people age.

"Finding ways to improve sleep for older people could be crucial to helping them maintain good mental health and wellbeing and avoiding cognitive decline, particularly for patients with psychiatric disorders and dementias," Sahakian said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdepressionstudyresearchmental healthsleep
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SLEEP
Sleep expert explains effects of daylight saving time on body
IKEA staff, customers have sleepover during snowstorm
Shape-shifting concept car transforms into ultimate napping experience
Mountain lion found in SF tree is from Santa Cruz Mountains
TOP STORIES
Downtown SF residents awoken to large sideshow Sunday
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Family responds to rookie SJ officer's fentanyl overdose death
Warriors rally after Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Family grapples with loss after Pescadero cliff crash kills 2
Thief targets San Rafael small catering company's only delivery van
Show More
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
2 PG&E employees hurt while working on gas line in North Bay
Some evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continues attacks
Striking Stanford, Packard nurses reach tentative contract
More TOP STORIES News