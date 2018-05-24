Several dumpster arson fires set in downtown San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Several fires were set in Downtown San Jose Thursday morning, stretching resources in the San Jose Fire Department. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Several fires were set in downtown San Jose Thursday morning, stretching resources in the San Jose Fire Department.

"They were all very small fires, but at the peak we had five engines out of service dealing with those small fires," San Jose Fire Captain Mitch Matlow.

Sky 7 was above the south downtown area around 6:30 a.m.

Flames could be seen coming from dumpsters and trash cans in several different spots.

San Jose firefighters say they were called to nine or 10 in the area.

Matlow said, "The biggest concern is that someone is going to get hurt."



San Jose firefighters say arson investigators are looking into the cause.

San Jose State police say one fire landed in their jurisdiction.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity House on East San Salvador, across from the campus, suffered some damage after a garbage can was lit on fire and pushed up against the building.

An alert was sent out to students warning people about the arson and several others set in the downtown area.

A San Jose State police captain said this fire was similar to the others set in the area. The arsonist would push up a dumpster or garbage can against buildings or fences.

San Jose State police say the only information they have on a suspect is he was driving a silver or grey Nissan pick-up truck.

EMBED More News Videos

Several fires were set in Downtown San Jose Thursday morning, stretching resources in the San Jose Fire Department.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationfiregarbagecrimeSan JoseSan Jose State University
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News