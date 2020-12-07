San Francisco Ballet holds free outdoor Nutcracker performance, plans digital program

The organization held the free musical performance for onlookers at Hayes and Gough around 2 p.m., with members of the Ballet dancing to songs from the Christmastime classic in the street.
Further, the San Francisco Ballet's Nutcracker is going digital in 2020 as the pandemic keeps performers away from in-person, indoor performances at the War Memorial Opera House.
Visitors can even get virtual tours of the opera house and learn choreography online as well.
This unique performance will be available to stream in HD until December 31 on the San Francisco Ballet's website.
