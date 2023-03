Police activity on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island has created a massive traffic backup Wednesday afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police activity on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island has created a massive traffic backup Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says there is person walking between some of the lanes.

Three lanes are blocked on the lower deck about a quarter mile from Treasure Island.

Authorities are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

