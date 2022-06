Community leaders rally to keep COVID test sites open in SF's most vulnerable areas

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the steps of City Hall, community leaders urged the Mayor of San Francisco to reassess her budget proposal that would cut five COVID test sites in some of the most vulnerable neighborhoods."Please keep the Mission open, keep Excelsior open, keep the Bayview open," said Ivan Corado-Vega, manager for the Latino Task Force.The upcoming budget would cut $9.5 million dollars in COVID funds. The Latino Task Force wants the Mayor to consider health equity in the upcoming budget."Just two years ago we had long discussions with city leaders about racial justice, divestment from failed systems and the promise of equitable investment particularly in communities of color."Susana Rojas with the Latino Task Force, the group facing closures, said essential workers will be the most impacted."It is hurtful and it is disappointing," said Rojas and added, "If all our essential workers get sick what is going to happen to our businesses. What is going to happen to any of the industries that we have in the city."The office of the Mayor said Mayor Breed is prioritizing economic recovery and said the city is facing a decline in federal funding.If the budget doesn't change the Mission test site is set to close by the end of the year.The first site by the Latino Task Force that will close its doors will be the Bayview at the end of this month."I think it's not fair," said Maria Jasso, San Francisco Resident and added, "A lot of people they work in restaurants and they come here because it's free and its good for them."The Mission site sees over 300 people on a regular basis."I always see people standing outside... San Francisco was always see as very progressive in terms of COVID and the access for Latino communities so to hear that they are rolling back potentially is really sad," said Francisca Gilmore, San Francisco resident.For now the Latino Task Force is holding on to hope."We are hoping that we can negotiate and that we can get the budget back in order to continue to have them open," said Rojas.Mayor Breed's office released the following statement: