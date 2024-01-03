Former SF building inspector charged for allegedly inspecting own home, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A former San Francisco building inspector was charged on Tuesday after he allegedly signed off on an inspection of his own home, the District Attorney's office said.

Van Zeng is also accused of signing off on inspections on two construction projects where his father's company, Mutual Seiko construction, was the contractor.

"San Franciscans should expect our public employees to act with integrity and not engage in self-serving behavior," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a press release. "My office is committed to rooting out employees who violate ethics laws and hold them accountable."

Zeng worked for his father's company until he began his employment with the city and county of San Francisco.

Zeng pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

Zeng's next court date has been set for Feb. 23.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco District Attorney's Office's Public Integrity Tip Line at 1-6.

