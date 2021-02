San Francisco's Moscone Center to open as mass COVID-19 vaccination site Friday

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed held a press conference Thursday at Moscone Center in San Francisco to announce it would be opening as a vaccination site Friday.The goal is to give 7,000 to 10,000 shots a day if and when the state sends San Francisco that many doses.An appointment is required for the shot. It is available for those who are 65 and older or are health care workers The plan is to start Friday with a limited supply.This is a partnership between the city of San Francisco and Kaiser Permanente.You can register for your vaccine appointment here