SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least two people are dead after a taxi cab collided with pedestrians near the Yerba Buena Center in San Francisco Sunday evening. according to District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey.The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at 3rd and Mission streets, which are currently blocked off as police investigate.Supervisor Dorsey says a third victim and the taxi cab driver were taken to the hospital and both are in stable condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.