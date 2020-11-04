Election 2020: San Francisco on track to break voter turnout record

We know that over 66% of San Francisco voted as of Monday.
RELATED: CA propositions: Election results for the 2020 ballot measures
Numbers as of midnight on Nov. 4. indicate more than 87% of the votes went to Biden, and 10% to Trump.
More than 500 San Franciscans cast their ballots at City Hall on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3).
For James Perkins, this was the first time voting. Perkins arrived an hour before the polls closed.
"I got my ballot and I'm definitely not going to miss out on my chance," said Perkins.
RELATED: Live updates the 2020 presidential election, Bay Area races
The latest numbers in San Francisco show more than 321,000 people voted by mail.
San Francisco began counting ballots in mid-October.
ABC7 News got an inside look at the processing center, where 16 tabulating scanners are processing at least 60 ballot cards per minute.
Still after these scanners count the votes, election workers will double check.
"We have to do what we call a 1% manual tally," said said John Arntz, Director of the SF Department of Elections. "We have to do a random selection of ballots and represent 1% of the turnout in san Francisco and then do a hand count and compare it to the machine count to make sure the voting system is working property."
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates on presidential election, California and Bay Area polls
- CA Election 2020: Here's a roundup of everything you need to know
- California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures
- MAP: Every Bay Area voting location
- 3 likely scenarios showing when we'll know the winner of the presidential election
- Here's the last day to mail in your ballot in California
- What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
- Key dates and deadlines to remember in California
- Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area
- Here's a deeper look at 3 of the most contentious California ballot propositions
- How your vote affects Black lives: Berkeley professor creates Black Lives Voter Guide
- New website lets you track your mail-in ballot, see when it's counted
- Bay Area sports arenas to convert into voting centers, ballot drop off locations
- What is Prop. 14? California voters will be asked to continue funding stem cell research
- What is Prop 15? Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
- What is Prop. 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California
- What is Prop. 17? Voters asked to restore right to vote for parolees after completion of prison term
- What is California Prop. 18? Measure would let some 17-year-olds vote
- What is Prop.19? Measure would change several facets of property tax rules in California
- What is Prop. 20? Measure would allow prosecutors to reclassify some misdemeanor crimes as felonies
- What is Prop 21? Initiative would allow cities to enact more rent control
- What is Prop. 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors
- What is Prop. 23? Measure would impact dialysis clinics, patients
- What is Prop 24? Voters to decide future of consumer data privacy protections
- What is Prop 25? California to vote on eliminating cash bail system