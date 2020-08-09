Firefighter injured, 11 displaced in early morning fire in San Francisco

UPDATE— FIRE CONTAINED — 1 INJURED FIREFIGHTER (WILL BE OKAY) — @RedCrossNorCal ASSISTING DISPLACED — FIRE UNDER INVESTIGATION https://t.co/QAdY8DiWsy pic.twitter.com/HGAaix61Z4 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter was injured in a fire overnight in San Francisco near Waller and Carmelita streets.The 2-alarm fire began at 3:18 a.m. Sunday and was contained about two hours later.The fire sparked at a 3-story, multi-unit apartment complex.The injured firefighter is expected to be okay, but was taken to the hospital.The Red Cross will be assisting a total of 11 people who were displaced because of the fire.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.