Firefighter injured, 11 displaced in early morning fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A firefighter was injured in a fire overnight in San Francisco near Waller and Carmelita streets.

The 2-alarm fire began at 3:18 a.m. Sunday and was contained about two hours later.

The fire sparked at a 3-story, multi-unit apartment complex.



The injured firefighter is expected to be okay, but was taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross will be assisting a total of 11 people who were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
