Crews respond to SF gas leak, water main break in Duboce Triangle neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a natural gas leak with a water main break in the area of Duboce and Castro Streets in San Francisco.

That's where the California Pacific Medical Center Davies Hospital is located.

Video shows water flowing down the street as PG &E and firefighters are on scene trying to make repairs.

Officials say to expect delays if you're heading to the area, or find an alternate route. Buses that travel through the area are being rerouted.

It's unclear what caused the leak.

