San Francisco hospital seeks help identifying woman found unconscious Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday asked for the public's help to identify a patient at the hospital.The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found unconscious around 3 p.m. Sunday near a hotel close to San Francisco International Airport.She's about 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has curly brown hair and full dentures. She was wearing a black fabric face covering with yellow liner, hospital officials said.Anyone with information is being asked to call (628) 206-8063 or to email brent.andrew@sfdph.org.