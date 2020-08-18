San Francisco hospital seeks help identifying woman found unconscious Sunday

This undated image is of a patient that officials with the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital need help identifying. (Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Tuesday asked for the public's help to identify a patient at the hospital.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was found unconscious around 3 p.m. Sunday near a hotel close to San Francisco International Airport.

She's about 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has curly brown hair and full dentures. She was wearing a black fabric face covering with yellow liner, hospital officials said.

Anyone with information is being asked to call (628) 206-8063 or to email brent.andrew@sfdph.org.
