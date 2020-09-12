Coronavirus

San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

Empty seats at Oracle Park are viewed prior to a San Francisco Giants baseball practice on Friday, July 3, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday's San Francisco Giants game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization, the team announced this evening.

The Giants confirmed the positive COVID-19 test on Twitter around 6:30 p.m., less than hour before the game was supposed to start.

RELATED: Oakland Athletics member tests positive for COVID-19, today's game postponed



Prior to the confirmation, the Giants said on Twitter, "Tonight's game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available."



Major League Baseball released a statement Friday night regarding the positive COVID-19 test, saying Saturday's game has been canceled as well.

"Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Giants' organization, tonight's and tomorrow's scheduled games between the Giants and the host San Diego Padres at Petco Park have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary," the organization said.

First pitch was slated for 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego.

