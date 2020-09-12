San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

The Giants confirmed the positive COVID-19 test on Twitter around 6:30 p.m., less than hour before the game was supposed to start.
Prior to the confirmation, the Giants said on Twitter, "Tonight's game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available."
Tonight’s game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available.— SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 12, 2020
Major League Baseball released a statement Friday night regarding the positive COVID-19 test, saying Saturday's game has been canceled as well.
"Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Giants' organization, tonight's and tomorrow's scheduled games between the Giants and the host San Diego Padres at Petco Park have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary," the organization said.
First pitch was slated for 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego.
