San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday's San Francisco Giants game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization, the team announced this evening.The Giants confirmed the positive COVID-19 test on Twitter around 6:30 p.m., less than hour before the game was supposed to start.Prior to the confirmation, the Giants said on Twitter, "Tonight's game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available."Major League Baseball released a statement Friday night regarding the positive COVID-19 test, saying Saturday's game has been canceled as well.First pitch was slated for 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego.