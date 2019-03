Here it is. SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi Death Report. Cause of Death -- "Acute Mixed Drug (Cocaine and Ethanol) Toxicity". #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/JOgO0Xz28a — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) March 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to the San Francisco Medical Examiner report, Public Defender Jeff Adachi's cause of death was cocaine and alcohol toxicity, with heart disease as a contributing factor.The report states that Adachi had "acute mixed drug toxicity with cocaine and ethanol, with hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (heart disease) as a contributing factor."Adachi died on February 22.