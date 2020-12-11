SFMOMA offers digital exhibits, virtual craft activities for families amid pandemic

As with many other businesses and institutions, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art had to pivot to changing needs of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Building a Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
One of the efforts was to engage with the community. SFMOMA has partnered with San Francisco Unified to give over 2000 art kits to kids learning from home and more.
"We were really fortunate to partner with the city's department of children, youth and their families to get another 2,500 kits into the hands of students who are enrolled in community hubs," SFMOMA's education director Julie Charles said.
SFMOMA has been offering digitized exhibits with local, national artists, as well as online screenings through its website, including the latest short film series "No Time To Rest."
Film at SFMOMA joins forces with Feminist Art Coalition (@FeministArtCo) to present No Time to Rest!, a five-part program of films by women. 📺 Available for online streaming beginning Nov 11. Learn more https://t.co/wo0z34FDhJ.— SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) November 7, 2020
A special program called "Second Sundays" was also launched in October for people of all ages to participate at home. "It involves a story time with our fabulous partners at the San Francisco Public Library followed by artmaking, a guided art making activity that you can do at home," Charles said. Viewers can follow instructions to make crafts, and listen to award winning podcasts and interviews with artists all around the globe.
For more information on the latest exhibits and offerings, visit the SFMOMA website here.
You can support the SFMOMA by purchasing from their gift shop here or by donating here.
We’ve scoured SFMOMA’s online store to find artful selections at every price point like creative masks, Frida Kahlo inspired socks, moon chalk, or a San Francisco landmark chess set. Take a peek and shop to support the arts. https://t.co/1Ba9Vkk1Vl— SFMOMA (@SFMOMA) December 7, 2020
