San Francisco's Moscone Center mass COVID-19 vaccination hub reopens

Daisy Salazar of Hayward was one of the first recipients Thursday morning. She is a teacher at a private school that has been open for in person learning since October.
"It is such a relief, especially in my field of education. I guess we have all been wanting this appointment and I am glad I have one today," Salazar said.
Employees are moving into place to re-open the mass vaccination site at Moscone in San Francisco. The site has 4,000 shots for today. 👍🏻💉 pic.twitter.com/mFxafBFCMi— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 25, 2021
Seeing people like her get the vaccine is what city officials like Supervisor Matt Haney have been fighting for.
"It was crushing when we were told this had to close. We opened this with so much excitement, so many of us were calling for a mass vaccination site," Haney said outside of Moscone Thursday morning.
The site has the capacity to offer 10,000 shots a day. Supply issues will limit them to 4,000 a day for now. Supervisor Haney is hopeful they will only go up from here and that they won't have to close again.
"The White House is saying this next week we will have greatest distribution, the largest number of doses that they have had yet. We hope to see that at this site. It will make a huge difference to us," Haney said.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Until then, appointments might be tough to find. The universal advice seems to be: don't give up.
"It wasn't that difficult on that MyTurn.Ca.Gov. It's just a matter of being quick with your fingers and making sure you have that appointment. You just have to be patient and make sure you go through that site every hour to get that appointment, otherwise it wasn't so bad," Salazar said.
The Moscone South site is by appointment only.
