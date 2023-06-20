EXCLUSIVE: New video shows suspects open fire during rolling gun battle near SF's Pier 39

New video exclusively obtained by ABC7 News shows the moments suspects in the rolling gun battle near San Francisco's Pier 39 open fire.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New video exclusively obtained by ABC7 News shows the moments suspects in the rolling gun battle that rocked the San Francisco waterfront Sunday night.

The surveillance video used in the police investigation shows the two vehicles involved in the car-to-car shooting just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A black SUV and white sedan travel east along Beach Street toward the Embarcadero. As the black vehicle is stuck behind another car, the passenger in the backseat of the white sedan suddenly climbs halfway out the window and shoots at the SUV. It appears the driver of the sedan also sticks out an arm to do the same.

The video also shows multiple civilians running away from the intersection of Beach and Stockton with two individuals diving and ducking for cover behind a grassy median.

SFPD have arrested one suspect and detained another individual from the black SUV and report the occupants of the white sedan are still at large. SFPD believe there is more cell phone video of the incident and ask anyone with information to come forward.

